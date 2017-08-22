Man Who Reported False Carjacking Arrested In Natomas Hit-And Run

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a man for a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Natomas teen.

The CHP says 19-year-old Dexter Glover struck and killed 15-year old Jamari Moore, then took off. Investigators say he later reported a false carjacking to cover his tracks.

The victim’s family is still grieving over Moore’s death, who just turned 15 a few weeks ago.

“I don’t really feel anything or know what to feel, because nothing can bring my brother back,” said Janaea Moore, the victim’s sister.

Moore is still taking the loss the of her little brother in. She says she hasn’t gotten much sleep in the last week, and certainly not Monday night, when she says police told her family 19-year old Dexter Glover is suspected of killing her brother, Jamari.

“I didn’t know much of him; I don’t remember seeing him around and I remember something happened to where he couldn’t attend Inderkum anymore,” Moore said about the suspect.

Moore says Glover was a grade above her at Inderkum High and now, she says she wants answers.

“I just wanna know why he kept going,” she said.

According to the CHP, Jamari was riding his bike on El Centro Road in Natomas on Thursday, when Glover allegedly hit him and took off.

A source close to the investigation said Glover called police about an hour later and made a false report about being carjacked at gunpoint.

Glover is now facing charges of hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and giving false information to a peace officer.

Moore says she can’t forget her brother’s last hours. She says Jamari told her he’d see her later; then he turned to his mom:

“He was like bye Mom; I love you, I’ll be back. And that was it,” Moore said.

Moore’s only regret is not spending as much time with her brother.

One thing she is grateful for, the 15 years she and her family had.

“Jamari got everything he wanted; I’m just so happy he was able to live a great positive life.”

Glover is expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.