25 Pounds Of Meth Found In Car Driven By 13-Year-Old

Filed Under: Los Angeles, methamphetamines

FRUITA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in western Colorado say they found 25 pounds (11 kilograms) of meth inside a car driven by a 13-year-old.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says the boy along with his two older cousins, a 22-year-old man and his 19-year-old sister, were arrested after being pulled over Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Fruita, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) east of the Utah border. All three are from Los Angeles and face possible drug charges.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky says they were headed to Denver.

In addition to not having a driver’s license, the 13-year-old is accused of failing to drive in a designated lane.

