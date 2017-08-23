Off-Duty Modesto Police Sergeant Killed By DUI Suspect

MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department is mourning the death of a sergeant killed while off-duty by a DUI suspect.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday along Merle Avenue, near Savage Middle School.

Investigators say the officer was riding his bike when he was hit from behind. The car then crashed into a fire hydrant.

The officer’s identity has not been released, but officials say the 38-year-old had been with the department since 2012.

The Modesto Police Depart. is mourning the death of a sergeant killed while off-duty by a suspected drunk driver pic.twitter.com/qi9A7HU88n — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) August 23, 2017

“Sad day for this community, this was a sergeant, recently promoted sergeant. People who make that rank are leaders in their community, and to see a leader like this lose his life – on duty or off duty – affects every single law enforcement officer in this community,” said Tom Olsen with California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Matthew Gibbs, remained on scene after the crash.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.