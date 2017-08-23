Report: A’s Trade OF Rajai Davis To Red Sox For Prospect Rafael Rincones

The Boston Red Sox announced via Twitter Wednesday afternoon that they traded 18-year old prospect Rafael Rincones to the Oakland Athletics for outfielder Rajai Davis.

Comcast SportsNet‘s Evan Drellich first reported the Red Sox were going to acquire Davis in a tweet around 4 P.M. Wednesday but was kept on the down low because Oakland’s game on Wednesday against the Orioles was in extra innings.

(The A’s eventually lost 8-7.)

Rincones is currently playing in the Dominican Summer League and is hitting a .258 batting average with 13 doubles in 198 at-bats.

As for Davis, the 36-year-old hasn’t done much with his bat in 2017, entering Wednesday with a .233 batting average and 17 doubles in 300 at-bats.

Bleacher Report‘s Adam Wells believes he could be used by the Red Sox as a spot starter in September and a pinch-runner late in games during the regular season and for a potential playoff run.

