Hour 1:
Kayte’s back! Dave and Kayte kicked off the show talking about the 49ers hiring the NFL’s first openly LGBT coach, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s subdued press conference, and the Colin Kaepernick rally at NFL headquarters.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
In Hour 2, Dave and Kayte talked about Rich Hill’s near no-hitter, and how they’d handle a letdown like that in sports. Dave also offered his potential conspiracy theory for the Mayweather-McGregor fight.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
CBS Sports fantasy football analyst Dave Richard joined Dave and Kayte for the start of the third hour to break down the upcoming fantasy season and answer pre-draft questions. Then they wrapped up some NBA odds and ends to finish the show.
Listen to the whole hour here: