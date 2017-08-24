A New Name for Near No-Nos: The Drive – 8/24

Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Conor McGregor, Dave Richard, Fantasy Football, Floyd Mayweather, Rich Hill, Samsung

Hour 1: 

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo By: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kayte’s back! Dave and Kayte kicked off the show talking about the 49ers hiring the NFL’s first openly LGBT coach, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s subdued press conference, and the Colin Kaepernick rally at NFL headquarters.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2: 

453980172 A New Name for Near No Nos: The Drive 8/24

(Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

 

In Hour 2, Dave and Kayte talked about Rich Hill’s near no-hitter, and how they’d handle a letdown like that in sports. Dave also offered his potential conspiracy theory for the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

628681330 A New Name for Near No Nos: The Drive 8/24

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CBS Sports fantasy football analyst Dave Richard joined Dave and Kayte for the start of the third hour to break down the upcoming fantasy season and answer pre-draft questions. Then they wrapped up some NBA odds and ends to finish the show.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch