8 Dogs Killed In Fire At Bakersfield Motel

BAKERSFIELD (AP) — California authorities say more than 30 people were displaced and eight dogs were killed when fire tore through a residential motel in Bakersfield.

KBAK-TV reports all eight of the dogs were inside the unit where the fire started early Wednesday.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says the blaze at the Park Motel was accidental and electrical in nature.

Officials estimate the fire destroyed about $100,000 worth of property.

The motel’s owner says even units not directly impacted by the fire are no longer livable because the gas and electricity has been turned off.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

