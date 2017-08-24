DUI Suspect Arrested After Getting Out Of Jail, Accused Of Attacking Taxi Driver

Filed Under: Fair Oaks, Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – A man is back in jail just an hour after being released after he allegedly attacked a taxi driver.

The incident happened Thursday morning. Folsom police say 25-year-old Fair Oaks resident Matthew Carl Griffin was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He was released from jail early in the morning and hailed a taxi to take him to Fair Oaks. However, at some point he directed the driver to go to Folsom.

matthew carl griffin DUI Suspect Arrested After Getting Out Of Jail, Accused Of Attacking Taxi Driver

Matthew Carl Griffin’s booking photo. (Credit: Folsom Police Department)

Police say, near Folsom Boulevard and Greenback Lane, Griffin punched the driver and took his cellphone. The cab driver jumped out and went to get help while Griffin took off with the car.

Officers soon found the car near Folsom Boulevard and Highway 50 and pulled it over. Griffin was again arrested and taken back to jail, this time facing carjacking and robbery charges.

The taxi driver suffered lacerations to his face and was treated at the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch