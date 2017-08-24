Police Investigating Shooting In Vacaville, Search On For Suspect

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Vacaville are investigating a shooting late Thursday morning.
The scene is along the 600 block of Fox Pointe Road.
Vacaville police say one person was hurt in the shooting. Police have not commented on the person’s condition, but say they have been taken to the hospital.
A suspect, 19-year-old Odis Johnson IV, has been identified. Police say the suspect could be driving a Toyota Echo with the license plate number 6WIR295.
Anyone who sees the suspect or car is asked to call 911 immediately.