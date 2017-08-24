HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest updates | Current track prediction | Video forecast

Police Investigating Shooting In Vacaville, Search On For Suspect

Filed Under: shooting, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Vacaville are investigating a shooting late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 600 block of Fox Pointe Road.

Vacaville police say one person was hurt in the shooting. Police have not commented on the person’s condition, but say they have been taken to the hospital.

vacaville suspect Police Investigating Shooting In Vacaville, Search On For Suspect

Photo of Odis Johnson IV provided by the Vacaville Police Department.

A suspect, 19-year-old Odis Johnson IV, has been identified. Police say the suspect could be driving a Toyota Echo with the license plate number 6WIR295.

Anyone who sees the suspect or car is asked to call 911 immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch