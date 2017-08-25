WATCH: 49ers Marquise Goodwin Comforts Fan In Wheelchair

Marquise Goodwin of the San Francisco 49ers is making headlines after a motivational talk he gave to a young fan in a wheelchair.
Goodwin told the fan, Austin, about his sister’s struggles to walk and told him “Just know that you got a lot of people that love you & care about you, including the 49ers.”
See the video below.
"Just know that you got a lot of people that love you & care about you, including the #49ers" - @flashg88dwin
