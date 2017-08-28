HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | How You Can Help

Hillary Clinton To Speak At UC Davis For Book Tour

DAVIS (CBS13) – Hillary Clinton is headed to UC Davis to promote her new book.

Her book “What Happened,” which is scheduled to be released in September, chronicles the 2016 Presidential Election where she was the Democratic nominee – and the first woman candidate from a major political party.

Clinton was last in the Sacramento area during the primary season leading up to the general election when she was still vying to be the nominee. She spoke at Sacramento City College.

The book tour is scheduled to swing by UC Davis on Oct. 9. Clinton will be speaking at Jackson Hall.

