McGregor never stood a chance: The Drive – 8/28

Dave and Kayte opened the show with a breakdown of the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Then they talked about the Cavs possibly vetoing the Kyrie Irving trade, and the slew of NFL injuries during Week 3 of the preseason.

 

In Hour 2, Dave and Kayte gave their thoughts on whether they got their money’s worth from the fight, how Conor McGregor looks career-wise, and whether boxing or MMA benefited more from the bout. They also talked about who is impacted more by the Irving trade not going through. Finally, Dave and Kayte talked about Vontaze Burfict and who the dirtiest players in sports are.

 

The third hour was full of talk about the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Dave and Kayte gave their breakdown of the bout, and talked about whether the fight was close.

 

