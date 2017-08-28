HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | How You Can Help

Report: Giants Expressing ‘Strongest Interest’ In Trading For Giancarlo Stanton During Offseason

Filed Under: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, MLB, Rumors, San Francisco Giants, trade

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

While many teams are interested in trading for the all star outfielder this upcoming offseason, the San Francisco Giants have expressed the “strongest interest” in acquiring 27-year-old Giancarlo Stanton, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

While the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies have also inquired into Stanton’s availability, the Giants would be the ideal fit due to their desperate need for an outfielder and a slugger.

Stanton could easily fill both voids.

He’s currently having one of the best seasons of his career with the Florida/Miami Marlins, hitting .296 with 50 homers, 108 RBI and a 1.059 OPS, including 29 homers in his last 46 games.

On Aug. 14, he broke the single-season home runs record for the franchise against the Giants by hitting his 43rd of the season.

On Aug. 27th, Stanton became the first player since Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 50 home runs in one season.

The Marlins are currently 66-63, 12 games back of the first place Nationals. The Giants, on the other hand, are 52-80 and have the second worst record in the MLB.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch