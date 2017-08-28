Report: Giants Expressing ‘Strongest Interest’ In Trading For Giancarlo Stanton During Offseason

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
While many teams are interested in trading for the all star outfielder this upcoming offseason, the San Francisco Giants have expressed the “strongest interest” in acquiring 27-year-old Giancarlo Stanton, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
While the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies have also inquired into Stanton’s availability, the Giants would be the ideal fit due to their desperate need for an outfielder and a slugger.
Stanton could easily fill both voids.
He’s currently having one of the best seasons of his career with the Florida/Miami Marlins, hitting .296 with 50 homers, 108 RBI and a 1.059 OPS, including 29 homers in his last 46 games.
On Aug. 14, he broke the single-season home runs record for the franchise against the Giants by hitting his 43rd of the season.
On Aug. 27th, Stanton became the first player since Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 50 home runs in one season.
The Marlins are currently 66-63, 12 games back of the first place Nationals. The Giants, on the other hand, are 52-80 and have the second worst record in the MLB.