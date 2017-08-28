Man Killed In Shooting At South Sacramento Park Identified

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Sacramento.
It happened on 24th Street in Meadowview Park Sunday afternoon.
Police say one person was killed in the shooting and four others were injured. That person has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 49-year-old Ernie Jessey Cadena.
The four other people injured are said to be in stable condition.
Officers believe the victims were gathered at the park to film a music video when shots were fired.
No suspect information or motive has been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (916) 264-5471.