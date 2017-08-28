HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | How You Can Help WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Man Killed In Shooting At South Sacramento Park Identified

Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Sacramento.

It happened on 24th Street in Meadowview Park Sunday afternoon.

Police say one person was killed in the shooting and four others were injured. That person has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 49-year-old Ernie Jessey Cadena.

The four other people injured are said to be in stable condition.

Officers believe the victims were gathered at the park to film a music video when shots were fired.

No suspect information or motive has been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (916) 264-5471.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch