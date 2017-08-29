Sacramento Readying Crackdown On AirBnB, Short-Term Rental Market

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – City leaders are cracking down on short-term rental properties to increase help for neighbors and raise city revenue.

Looking for a place to stay? There are more options than a hotel like AirBnB and Craigslist.

Neighborhoods are beginning to see homes turned into vacation rentals, which have their pros and cons for residents.

"I actually use it to my advantage because I have a travel business," said Dave Roberts, The Deal Wrangler. But also said, "Random people coming in and out that you don't know."

Roberts and Ana Castro said, for the most part, it's not too bad, as long as the landlord takes care of business.

"I feel like our trash cans get full and that gets really irritating, and we have to take them out," Castro said.

This is why the city is looking to enforce managers to live within a 30-mile radius of the property.

There are up to 400 properties participating in short term rentals in the city, but currently, only 35 have permits.

A new permit would cost homeowners $125.

The extra revenue generated from city taxes and permits are expected to be around $300,000.

Some Sacramento residents believe the city needs to crack down on those that are not compliant.

The city agrees.

Council members said they will continue to look for ways to help enforce the rules.