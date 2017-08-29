HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | CBS13 Red Cross Fund Drive

Stockton Girl, 7, Dies; Uncle Suspected Of Child Abuse, Torture

Filed Under: child abuse arrest, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A young girl has died and her uncle is under arrest on suspicion of child abuse, authorities say.

Stockton police say officers responded to a home along the 10500 block of Hidden Grove Circle a little after 4 a.m. to investigate a medical call. As they soon discovered, a 7-year-old girl had been rushed to the hospital.

man arthur combs arrested for child abuse in stockton stockton pd Stockton Girl, 7, Dies; Uncle Suspected Of Child Abuse, Torture

Arthur Combs’ booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

The girl was later pronounced dead. Authorities suspect the girl died from injuries sustained from being abused.

Officers have arrested the girl’s uncle, 24-year-old Arthur Combs. He’s facing charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch