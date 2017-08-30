De’Aaron Fox And Justin Jackson Traveling To Houston For Benefit Game

Sacramento Kings rookies De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson will be going home to participate in a charity benefit game, according to Bleacher Report.
Both Texas natives, the two will be traveling to Houston in September to help bring together proceeds for disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Fox and Justin Jackson addressed the media on Wednesday to talk about the hurricane. Watch their interview above.
De'Aaron Fox & Justin Jackson will both return to Houston in September to take part in basketball game to benefit Houston relief efforts—
Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 30, 2017