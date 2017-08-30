BREAKING: Deputy shot today in Sacramento County dies; 2 CHP officers in stable condition

De’Aaron Fox And Justin Jackson Traveling To Houston For Benefit Game

Sacramento Kings rookies De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson will be going home to participate in a charity benefit game, according to Bleacher Report.

Both Texas natives, the two will be traveling to Houston in September to help bring together proceeds for disaster relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Fox and Justin Jackson addressed the media on Wednesday to talk about the hurricane. Watch their interview above.

