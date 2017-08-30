Las Vegas Book Sets Over/Under Win Totals For Kings, Rest Of NBA

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Despite being two months away from tip off, Las Vegas books are already taking bets on the upcoming NBA season.
Ben Fawkes of ESPN provided a list of the over/unders for each NBA team, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook on Tuesday.
For the Sacramento Kings, if they fall under (let’s say 28 games), that means the team win total has dropped from the past three seasons.
The team finished 32-50 last year, 33-49 in 2015 and 29-53 in 2016.
They’ll have a rough time once again in the Pacific Division as Golden State’s over/under is at 67.5 while the Clippers’ is 43.5.
The big question is: will they be better than the Lakers?
Here’s the complete list:
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
Boston Celtics 56.5
Toronto Raptors 48.5
Philadelphia 76ers 42.5
New York Knicks 30.5
Brooklyn Nets 28.5
Central
Cleveland Cavaliers 53.5
Milwaukee Bucks 47.5
Detroit Pistons 38.5
Indiana Pacers 31.5
Chicago Bulls 21.5
Southeast
Washington Wizards 47.5
Miami Heat 43.5
Charlotte Hornets 42.5
Orlando Magic 33.5
Atlanta Hawks 25.5
Western Conference
Northwest
Oklahoma City Thunder 51.5
Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5
Denver Nuggets 45.5
Portland Trail Blazers 42.5
Utah Jazz 40.5
Pacific
Golden State Warriors 67.5
Los Angeles Clippers 43.5
Los Angeles Lakers 33.5
Sacramento Kings 28.5
Phoenix Suns 28.5
Southwest
Houston Rockets 55.5
San Antonio Spurs 54.5
New Orleans Pelicans 39.5
Memphis Grizzlies 37.5
Dallas Mavericks 35.5