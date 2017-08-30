Suspect In Sacramento Deputy Shooting Crashes Near School At End Of Pursuit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The pursuit of a suspect in the shooting death of a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy ended in a crash on El Camino Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Marsha Atkinson was still rattled hours after the takedown. She says the scene was so intense, she pulled out her cell phone and recorded a video.

Officers were blocking her home on El Camino Avenue as they surrounded a car that had just crashed into a pole.

“I couldn’t believe it—in my neighborhood,” she said.

Investigators say the driver was seriously injured. Witnesses say it took him about 20 minutes to get out of the car, eventually crawling out before he was taken into custody on a stretcher.

“I’ve never seen so many police cars in my entire life,” another witness said.

The suspect was one of three wanted in connection with the shooting at the Ramada Inn.

Brian Moore was at the car dealership nearby when he witnessed patrol cars chasing two women in another high-speed pursuit.

“We heard gunshots,” he said.

Neighbors businesses and students at El Camino Fundamental High School were ordered to shelter in place.

Kara Poole waited on word from her daughter, on lock down at the nearby high school.

“I started getting texts from her saying we’re on lockdown we’re on lockdown—it was pretty chaotic,” she said.