Neighbors Recall Crash That Ended Pursuit After Sacramento Deputy Shooting

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A high-speed chase comes to a crash ending along a busy street Wednesday afternoon.

Police were chasing a man accused of shooting two California Highway Patrol officers and killing a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy earlier in the day.

“It’s just scary,” said Marsha Atkinson, who witnessed the crash aftermath, “I almost wanted to cry.”

The man is accused of shooting two police officers and killing another at a motel in the Arden Area. His getaway came to an end just feet from El Camino Fundamental High School.

“I heard this huge crash,” said Atkinson.

Marsha Atkinson lives across the street and began recording after hearing a car slam into a pole. What shocked her most was what was chasing him.

“That whole street was police cars with police officers with their guns out,” said Atkinson pointing to El Camino Avenue.

More than a dozen police cars filled the five-lane road. Officers at a distance yelled commands at the man behind the wheel.

The man in a red shirt was draped over the side of his vehicle. He eventually complied with the officer’s requests.

“He didn’t respond,” said Atkinson, ” finally he put one hand out the window.”

Roughly 20 minutes passed before the suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not identified the suspect, but say he was shot by officers during the pursuit.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.