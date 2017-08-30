Up top in the North; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/30

Hour 1

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics dribbles down court during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bulls 108-97.

(Photo By: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas preview the AFC North season outlook. Plus in hour one they talk Isaiah Thomas’s injury to his hip and how it may dictate the trade between the Cavs and Celtics.

 

Hour 2

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 27: Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor #11 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals play by play commentator Dan Hoard joined Doug and Grant in hour two to preview the Bengals season, while the fellas break down who they like to win the division this year and why the Ravens may be in trouble due to Joe Flacco not playing a snap yet.

Hour 3

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In hour three of the show, CBS commentator Ian Eagle joined the show to talk NFL news and notes. Everything from Ezekiel Elliot suspension, the top teams in the NFL, underrated teams in the NFL and his time at WFAN.

 

 

Hour 4

gettyimages 452718590 Up top in the North; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 8/30

(Photo by Alexis Cuarezma/Getty Images)

The fellas talk Houston and the horrific scene in the city at the moment and how sports can turn things into a positive situation. Plus, the Sacramento Republic play this weekend, Grant, Doug and Chris discuss the heat wave facing the team this Saturday.

