Hour 1
On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas preview the AFC North season outlook. Plus in hour one they talk Isaiah Thomas’s injury to his hip and how it may dictate the trade between the Cavs and Celtics.
Hour 2
The Cincinnati Bengals play by play commentator Dan Hoard joined Doug and Grant in hour two to preview the Bengals season, while the fellas break down who they like to win the division this year and why the Ravens may be in trouble due to Joe Flacco not playing a snap yet.
Hour 3
In hour three of the show, CBS commentator Ian Eagle joined the show to talk NFL news and notes. Everything from Ezekiel Elliot suspension, the top teams in the NFL, underrated teams in the NFL and his time at WFAN.
Hour 4
The fellas talk Houston and the horrific scene in the city at the moment and how sports can turn things into a positive situation. Plus, the Sacramento Republic play this weekend, Grant, Doug and Chris discuss the heat wave facing the team this Saturday.