Will The NFL Get It Right: The Lo-Down – 8/30

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliot, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

gettyimages 830923616 e1503080600174 Will The NFL Get It Right: The Lo Down 8/30

Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Day 2 of the Ezekiel Elliott suspension appeal, and the NFL’s ability to investigate players.  Next, the guys got somehow got onto TV shows to binge watch, and Damien wanting to watch all of the Game of Thrones before the final season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 23: DeMarcus Cousins #0 and Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans react during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center on February 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys started by previewing the NBA season, and if the NBA should move from the top 8 from each conference to make the playoffs, or if they should change it to the top 16 teams in the playoffs.  The guys also talked about the new subscription website that let’s you rent jersey’s, and asks who would sign up for it.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics dribbles down court during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bulls 108-97.

(Photo By: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with Drew Davison, Cowboys Beat Writer Star Telegram, joins the guys to talk about the future of Ezekiel Elliot and previews the Cowboys season. The guys also talked about the Kyrie Irving Isaiah Thomas trade, and if it will actually go through.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

