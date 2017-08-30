Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Day 2 of the Ezekiel Elliott suspension appeal, and the NFL’s ability to investigate players. Next, the guys got somehow got onto TV shows to binge watch, and Damien wanting to watch all of the Game of Thrones before the final season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started by previewing the NBA season, and if the NBA should move from the top 8 from each conference to make the playoffs, or if they should change it to the top 16 teams in the playoffs. The guys also talked about the new subscription website that let’s you rent jersey’s, and asks who would sign up for it. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with Drew Davison, Cowboys Beat Writer Star Telegram, joins the guys to talk about the future of Ezekiel Elliot and previews the Cowboys season. The guys also talked about the Kyrie Irving Isaiah Thomas trade, and if it will actually go through. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

