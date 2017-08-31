California Attorney General Talks Immigration, Homelessness In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Surrounded by several city, county and community leaders, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra participated in an open discussion on the issues most important to people living in the Central Valley.

This is the first time Mayor Michael Tubbs and Becerra have met in Stockton.

The invitation to have Becerra in town came from a tweet from Tubbs, and the discussion ranged from the homeless to transgendered individuals in the military and the future of DACA.

Immigration was the key focus of the roundtable discussion with concerns over the recent letter sent by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatening to withhold federal funding from cities like Stockton if local law enforcement does not notify Homeland Security about the detainment of undocumented individuals.

Tubbs, again stressed that police in Stockton would never stop, detain or question anyone solely on suspicion of their immigration status.

There was also talk about climate change, providing support and programs for the homeless and they talked about transgender service members.

Becerra says if you have an able body person ready to serve, the country should let them serve. His office is ready to defend the rights of those individuals in our service.

In regards to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, President Donald Trump is expected to announce his plans for the future of the program Friday.

Becerra says DACA is fully lawful and has shown success, not just in the dreamers themselves, but their communities and the economy.

“We are going to do everything we have to, to protect the people who live in and around our cities and in our state. So, we are going to do all the law enforcement we’re supposed to do to keep our public safe, but we are not the federal immigration enforcement authorities,” said Becerra.

No matter what President Trump decides on the future of DACA, the California Attorney General says he’s ready to fight for the program.