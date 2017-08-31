RAMADA SHOOT-OUT: Suspects identified | 4th suspect at large? | Deputy killed 10 years to the day after parentsMore HARVEY: Latest developments | How to help | More from CBS Dallas-Ft. Worth

Cop Accused Of Groping Woman In Elevator, Forcibly Kissing Another

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania police officer with a history of sexual misconduct allegations has been charged with groping and forcibly kissing a woman while on duty.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Chester police officer Albert Dion Ross surrendered following an investigation into a claim that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a woman in May.

Authorities say Ross put his hands down a woman’s pants and fondled her breasts while inside an elevator in the Chester Police Department building. They say he also told a woman to show him her breasts after responding to a call at her residence.

Detectives later learned that Ross was dismissed from a job as a corrections officer for sexually harassing a subordinate. He also had a female report him for forcibly kissing her when he was employed by the Chester Housing Authority Police Department.

His court records didn’t list an attorney.

 

