California Democrat Blasts Feinstein For Trump Comments

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The Democratic leader of California’s Senate is blasting Sen. Dianne Feinstein after the U.S. senator said President Donald Trump could improve as commander-in-chief.

“This President has not shown any capacity to learn and proven he is not fit for office,” state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon said Wednesday in a statement. “It is the responsibility of Congress to hold him accountable — especially Democrats — not be complicit in his reckless behavior.”

During a speech in San Francisco Tuesday night, Feinstein called for patience in dealing with Trump. When asked about the possibility he would be impeached, she said he would likely serve out the remainder of his term, drawing boos from the crowd.

Feinstein issued a statement Wednesday that clarified her remarks.

“I’m working to protect the progress we’ve made and find a way to get things done for Californians during a period of total Republican control of Washington,” the California Democrat said. “While I’m under no illusion that it’s likely to happen and will continue to oppose his policies, I want President Trump to change for the good of the country.”

Feinstein had some harsh words for Trump during her Tuesday speech. She called his decision to pardon controversial Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio “stupid” and criticized his plan to build a Mexican border wall, saying she believes Americans would rather pay to help flood recovery efforts in Texas.

De Leon has been a vocal opponent of Trump since the Republican president was elected. De Leon serves in a legislature with a Democratic supermajority in a state Trump lost by double digits.