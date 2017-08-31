its a new college season; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/31

The Fellas start their Thursday edition of the show with thoughts on Zach Randolph and the battle in Houston right now. Plus Grant tells a story about Sean Salsbury’s heroic deeds.

 

In hour two of the show the fellas talk college football, everything from who they believe will make it to the playoffs, who is underrated, overrated and may surprise people. Plus Rich Cirminiello of College Football News joins the show to give some insight to the upcoming season.

Doug and Grant continue the college football talk, the aspirations of the Kings this season, and if the win total for the team will be over 25 games. All that and more…

