Heat, Smoke Bring Warning To Take It Easy On Labor Day Weekend

By Lisa Meadows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’re planning on going out for a run this weekend, get ready for some hot weather and smoky skies.

Thursday brought unhealthy levels of particulate matter in some areas in the valley, including the Vacaville area.

The recent uptick in wildfires has brought poor breathing conditions to much of the area.

“The air quality is being affected by smoke right now. We have smoke that’s been transported to our valley from fires burning in northern California and southwest Oregon,” said Lori Kobza with the Air Quality Management District.

Officials are recommending people stay inside, putting out a health statement urging people to reduce strenuous activity throughout Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures are going to be on the rise on Friday and Saturday, with predicted highs around 110 degrees in Sacramento.

And the smoke is only going to get worse.

“We are expecting the smoke to increase Friday morning, and that’s because of overnight drainage,” Kobza said.

Health officials are also warning not to forget about your four-legged friends.

“Pets are just as affected as humans, sometimes more because they are way low to the ground and they have really small lungs,” she said.

