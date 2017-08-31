Suspects Linked To Shootout At Ramada Inn Identified

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a Castro Valley resident is the man suspected of shooting and killing Sacramento County deputy Robert French.

Thomas Daniel Littlecloud, 32, is being treated at the hospital for life-threatening wounds after Wednesday’s shootout. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says he’s the suspect responsible for the shooting death of Deputy French.

No mugshot for Littlecloud has been released, as he is still at the hospital.

One of the women detained in the pursuit leading up to the shooting has also been identified. Priscilla Prendez, a 23-year-old Oakland resident, was one of the two women detained in Elk Grove after they led authorities on a chase from the Ramada Inn in Sacramento County. She’s been arrested and is now facing charges of vehicle theft and felony evasion.

The other woman detained has since been questioned and released, deputies say.

Detectives say it was Prendez’ name registered to the room at the Ramada Inn. Since she was on searchable probation out of the Bay Area, authorities tried to get into the hotel room – prompting the deadly shootout that eventually left Deputy French dead.