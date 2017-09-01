Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the NFL versus Ezekiel Elliott, and how ugly it will get before everything gets decided. Next, the guys talked about the end of the NFL preseason, and who some of the winners and losers were before the season. The guys also talked about the Lakers penalty for tampering. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about Kyrie Irving getting introduced on the Boston Celtics, and what the Celtics and Cavs will look like this season. The guys also talked about the NFL Cut Day tomorrow, and talked about some of the cuts that have happened so far. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies and Sacramento native, joined the guys to talk about his hot start in the MLB, and his time playing for Sac State. Next, the guys talked about CC Sabathia getting mad at the Red Sox for bunting in the first inning, and the guys debated the “Unwritten Rules” of baseball. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.