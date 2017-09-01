HEATWAVE: Smoke, heat prompt health warning | Heatwave taxing power grid, conservation urged | Latest forecast | Cooling centers

Police: Sacramento Man Beat Ex-Girlfriend, 2 Children With Hammer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Police are looking for a man who they say beat his former girlfriend and two children with a hammer in their Sacramento home.

Sacramento Police say the Friday morning attack left the 7-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy and an adult woman critically injured.

They say 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. had been in an argument with his ex-girlfriend before he attacked her and the two children with a hammer.

Police said the three victims suffered “major injuries.”

Authorities say Chaney stole the woman’s car after the attack and drove off but the car was later found by police.

Chaney remained on the run Friday evening and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

 

