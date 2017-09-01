HEATWAVE: Smoke, heat prompt health warning | Heatwave taxing power grid, conservation urged | Latest forecast | Cooling centers

Police: Woman, Child Taken To Hospital After Assault In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating an assault that has sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

The scene is along Melinda Way, near Florin and Franklin Roads.

Sacramento police confirm that an assault took place, but have not detailed exactly what happened. Investigators say the incident is domestic violence related.

A woman and a small child are in the hospital following the assault, police say. The two have suffered serious injuries.

Police have blocked off the neighborhood and are continuing to investigate.

