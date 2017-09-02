2nd Utah Police Officer On Paid Leave Over Nurse Arrest

Protesting in Sports; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie - 9/1Doug and Grant open the Monday show with NFL news from Cleveland off the field. According to Grant due to on the field protests, local public serviceman are not planning on working the season's opening game. The conversation leads to the situation surrounding Colin Kaepernick and him not being on a team. Hear listeners chime in on angles and aspects regarding Kaepernick not being a member of any NFL team.