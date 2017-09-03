SacAnime Takes Over the Convention Center

It’s annual tradition that continues to get bigger and bigger every year. We are talking about Sacramento Anime.
Thousands of people dressed in all kinds of creative costumes from the world of Japanese anime and videos games are at the event going right now at the Sacramento Convention Center.
The fanfare centers around the world of science fiction and video games – giving fans a chance to dress up and act out their favorite characters.
It’s also a rare chance to meet some of the casts who give their voice to the various video games and cartoons.
In the past, this event was held in smaller venues or just using half of the convention center.
The event has gotten so popular that they’ve have taken over the entire convention center.