SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Smoke from the massive wildfires burning around the state and other parts of the west are creating unhealthy conditions in Northern California.

But it didn’t stop folks from enjoying the Labor Day holiday.

“Really smoky, but really nice,” said Jon Carranza while out on his boat. “You know, all my kids live everywhere, so we go to try and get together.”

At Discovery Park, beach goers said the smoke and haze stayed all day, and by 5 p.m. it started to blow away.

“It’s been really gloomy,” said Trace White while out with family and friends.

That smoke has been trapped in our area from fires burning from our north and south.

“It definitely likes to pool and linger in the valley, so it will take some time to get completely cleaned out,” said Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Even Sacramento County Public Health officials issued a warning to residents to minimize their activity outside — especially for the those with health concerns.

The good news is the Delta Breeze started kicking up, which will start to kick out the smoke.

“Hopefully with the wind blowing from where there aren’t fires…will gradually clean the smoke out of the valley,” Shoemaker said.

While the sky was dark and gray it wasn’t just smoke.

“The smoke is also there, but [it’s] predominately cloud cover,” he said.

As the Delta Breeze blows so too will the haze, but it may take a few days.

“Smoke is very difficult to clean out especially when we’ve had so much,” he said.

Residents are advised to take precautions and minimize outdoor activities.

If you smell or see smoke, you should take the following actions:

Everyone should minimize outdoor activities if you can see or smell smoke, even if you’re healthy. Children, the elderly and people with respiratory or heart conditions should be particularly careful to avoid exposure. Stay indoors with doors and windows closed as much as possible. Asthmatics should follow their asthma management plan. Contact your doctor if you have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms you believe to be caused by smoke. Those with heart disease should especially limit their smoke exposure since PM can cause heart attacks

“Smoke can affect anyone, but it’s especially harmful to seniors, children and people who have existing breathing problems like asthma or emphysema,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer, Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “The fine particles in smoke can make it harder to breathe and reduce oxygen intake so if you see or smell smoke please minimize outdoor exertion,” she added.