Filed Under:Clarence Bailey, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a woman in her home.

Clarence Bailey, 42, is accused of beating his 40-year-old girlfriend to death at her home in the 4400 Block of Calandria Street in the Oak Valley District on Saturday, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.

Police say the woman, who hasn’t been identified, was found by police at around 3:30 a.m. with trauma to her body.

Following their investigation, police arrested Bailey and booked him into jail on a homicide charge.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch