Filed Under:Central California, fresno

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say five people in a sport-utility vehicle were killed after their car crashed into a tractor-trailer in a fiery collision in Fresno.

The Fresno Bee reports the SUV reportedly drove through a stop sign Tuesday and struck the big rig.

California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Schuh says the crash caused a fire and that three people died inside the SUV. Two others were pulled from the car after the fire started but they also died at the scene.

Schuh says the truck driver was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries.

The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch