FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say five people in a sport-utility vehicle were killed after their car crashed into a tractor-trailer in a fiery collision in Fresno.
The Fresno Bee reports the SUV reportedly drove through a stop sign Tuesday and struck the big rig.
California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Schuh says the crash caused a fire and that three people died inside the SUV. Two others were pulled from the car after the fire started but they also died at the scene.
Schuh says the truck driver was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries.
The identities of the dead and injured were not immediately available.