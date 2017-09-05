Filed Under:Ontario

ONTARIO (AP) — Police say a dead body has been found inside a refrigerator on a street in an industrial area of Southern California.

Ontario Police Sgt. Jeff Higbee says officers were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the man’s body was discovered inside a fridge on a block lined with industrial businesses in the city about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles.

Higbee says it appeared the man was about 20 years old.

Police could not immediately provide any additional information.

Higbee says detectives are still at the scene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

