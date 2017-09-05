Filed Under:College Football, MLB, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 11: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NFL season and Andrew Luck missing the first week due to injury.  Next, the guys talked about the sale of the Rockets, and how much the valuations of sports franchise have exploded the last few years.  The guys also talked about Gincarlo Stanton’s 53rd homeruns and all of the homeruns hit over the weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

154883424 SHHHH!!! Stop It!: The Lo Down 9/5

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the story of the Cleveland Police protesting football players protest of the National Anthem. The guys also talked about their best and worst from the weekend, and talked about Phillip Rivers new “Van” to get to games this year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys break down the weekend from College Football and the new rankings.  The guys also talked about the Ezekiel Elliot appeal and if and when the NFL will finally make their decision, and what it will be.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

