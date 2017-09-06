Angels Beat A’s 8-7 In 10th, Take Over 2nd Al Wild-card Spot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Pinch-hitter Ben Revere lined a go-ahead single in the 10th inning that diving left fielder Matt Joyce just missed, and the Los Angeles Angels took over the second AL wild-card spot by beating the Oakland Athletics 8-7 on Tuesday night.

The Angels moved a half-game ahead of Minnesota, which lost at Tampa Bay. The Angels are five games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

Oakland lost its eighth in a row, matching its longest skid over the last five years.

Cam Bedrosian (5-4) pitched a scoreless ninth. Eduardo Paredes retired Jed Lowrie on a flyball to escape a bases-loaded jam for his first career save.

