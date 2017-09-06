A’s Top Angels 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Sean Manaea pitched six-plus innings of shutout ball and Khris Davis homered as the Oakland Athletics snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels, locked in a tight wild card race, were trying for their seventh series sweep and second against the A’s this year. Los Angeles is among five teams competing for two wild card berths who going into Wednesday were separated by four games.

Manaea (10-9) struck out six and allowed five hits and three walks.

A’s manager Bob Melvin summoned reliever Ryan Dull after Manaea gave up a hit and a walk to start the seventh inning. Dull stranded both runners, retiring the next three batters in order.

Davis hit an opposite field shot to right off Angels starter Tyler Skaggs (1-5) leading off the bottom of the fourth. His 39th home run broke a scoreless tie.

Skaggs struck out nine and gave up three runs (two earned), five hits and a walk.

Oakland opened a 3-0 lead in the fifth when Chad Pinder singled in Marcus Semien and scored when Angels left fielder Justin Upton dropped a fly ball by Davis – he appeared to lose it in the sun. Semien’s one-out double started the rally.

Kole Calhoun tripled in the Angels’ only run in the top of the eighth off A’s reliever Sam Moll.

The Angels stranded nine baserunners and were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Chris Hatcher pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fifth career save and first this season.

EJECTION

Home plate umpire Mike Everitt ejected A’s third baseman Matt Chapman in the bottom of the fourth inning. The ejection immediately followed an exchange between Chapman and Angels catcher Juan Graterol.

WALK THIS WAY

Mike Trout walked twice, extending his streak of consecutive games in which he’s drawn a walk to a career-high 14.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: DH/1B Albert Pujols returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday for treatment for a knee injury he suffered sliding into second in last weekend’s Texas Rangers series, manager Mike Scioscia said. Pujols is expected to rejoin the team on Friday for a weekend series against the Seattle Mariners. . RHP Clayton Richards, who pitched on Tuesday for the first time since going on the DL on April 6 (biceps strain) will make his next start Tuesday on six days’ rest, Scioscia said, noting the move was precautionary. . 3B Yunel Escobar (right oblique strain) did swinging drills and is ramping up baseball activities in anticipation of September activation from the DL. The window for a rehab assignment is narrowing with the Rookie-level Orem Owlz the Angels only minor league team still in the postseason, Scioscia said. . RHP Bud Norris was activated from the DL (right knee inflammation).

UP NEXT

Angels: After Thursday’s day off RHP Ricky Nolasco (6-12, 5.08 ERA) will pitch Friday’s series opener against Seattle. He is 2-4 with a 4.36 ERA in nine career starts against Seattle (1-0 with a 4.01 ERA) in four starts this year. The Angels have won five of his last seven starts.

Athletics: After Thursday’s day off RHP Jharel Cotton (7-10, 5.33) will pitch Friday’s series opener against the Houston Astros. Cotton is 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA in seven starts since coming off the DL (right thumb blister). He is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three career starts against Houston.

