First Hugo, Now Irma: Veterinarian Trapped By Major Hurricane, Again

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — It’s déjà vu for an Orangevale veterinarian who finds herself stuck in Puerto Rico again during a major hurricane.

Dr. Jyl Rubin rode out Hurricane Hugo in 1989 while on vacation. This time, she tried to get out before Irma hit. She made it to the airport and was 30 minutes from boarding when her flight was canceled.

Luckily, the local animal doctor found one of the few remaining hotel rooms on the island.

We spoke with her via Skype just before the storm hit.

Dr. Rubin tells us, “We’ve already seen the winds pick up, the swells when we drove up from the taxi–the swells from the ocean are getting bigger and bigger–it’s raining a lot more, there’s lots more wind coming through.”

She plans to hunker down in her well-fortified room but tells CBS13, “It’s still it’s quite disturbing because everybody’s boarding up everything here. It’s still quite unnerving, to be honest with you. We really don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Dr. Rubin does know she will likely be helping the island’s animals who might be lost or injured by the storm.

For now, she just wants this feeling of déjà vu to pass along with this storm.