Chase Of Placerville Kidnapping Suspect Ends In Head-On Crash

Filed Under: el dorado county, placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – An innocent driver and a kidnapping suspect are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Placerville.

Placerville police says a woman reported early Tuesday afternoon that her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Justin Jefford, had kidnapped her and stolen her mother’s car. She says Jefford drove her to Shingle Springs before she was able to get out and run to safety.

justin jefford Chase Of Placerville Kidnapping Suspect Ends In Head On Crash

Photo of Justin Jefford provided by the Placerville Police Department.

A little later in the day, an officer spotted the stolen car being driven by Jefford on Placerville Drive, near Pierroz Road. The officer tried to pull Jefford over, but he took off.

Around a corner near Green Stone Road, Jefford appears to have crossed into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into another car.

placerville crash chase Chase Of Placerville Kidnapping Suspect Ends In Head On Crash

Scene of the crash that ended the chase. (Credit: Placerville Police Department)

Jefford and the driver of the other car suffered major injuries in the crash and have been taken to hospitals in Sacramento to be treated, officers say.

Once Jefford is treated, he’ll be booked at El Dorado County Jail. He’s facing charges of kidnapping, vehicle theft, evading an officer and a probation violation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch