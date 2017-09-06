Chase Of Placerville Kidnapping Suspect Ends In Head-On Crash

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – An innocent driver and a kidnapping suspect are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Placerville.
Placerville police says a woman reported early Tuesday afternoon that her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Justin Jefford, had kidnapped her and stolen her mother’s car. She says Jefford drove her to Shingle Springs before she was able to get out and run to safety.
A little later in the day, an officer spotted the stolen car being driven by Jefford on Placerville Drive, near Pierroz Road. The officer tried to pull Jefford over, but he took off.
Around a corner near Green Stone Road, Jefford appears to have crossed into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into another car.
Jefford and the driver of the other car suffered major injuries in the crash and have been taken to hospitals in Sacramento to be treated, officers say.
Once Jefford is treated, he’ll be booked at El Dorado County Jail. He’s facing charges of kidnapping, vehicle theft, evading an officer and a probation violation.