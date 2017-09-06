El Dorado Hills School Counselor Injured By Suspect In Police Pursuit

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Friends and family are rallying around a beloved El Dorado Hills middle school counselor, who is in an intensive care unit after her car was hit by a kidnapping suspect during a police pursuit.

At Marina Village Middle School where children learn to be kind, students are learning how cruel life can also be.

Their school counselor, Myrna Harp, was badly hurt and is recovering in intensive care after a suspect in a police pursuit crashed into her car on her way home from school.

A photo from the crash scene shows Harp’s Buick sedan unrecognizable.

“As a community, we’re just devastated,” parent Susan Parker said.

Harp’s impact in her 15 years at Marina Village was honored at the White House a year ago. She met First Lady Michelle Obama after Harp was named Outstanding School Counselor of California.

“We’re really sad; it’s a very close knit community, it’s been a really difficult day,” Parker said

Placerville Police say Justin Jefford was the suspect in the pursuit who drove into oncoming traffic, hitting Mrs. Harp’s car. He was wanted on suspicion of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend.

“She has seatbelt injuries, airbag injuries,” Harp’s daughter Zabrina Prouty said.

Prouty says her mom suffered many broken bones, and will need extensive rehabilitation. A GoFundMe page for her medical bills reached nearly $10,000 in its first 18 hours.

“Not that we expected this response, but it’s been heartfelt and heartwarming,” Prouty said.

A cherished middle school counselor, now receiving the support she’s spent her career giving out.

Harp’s daughter says her mother underwent successful surgery Wednesday. There will be more surgeries In the days ahead.