Sacramento Police Tracked Down Double-Murder Suspect Before Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect is dead, and two Sacramento police officers are recovering from bullet wounds and following a shootout on a Sacramento street.

Police say that suspect was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend and her 17-year-old daughter.

A photo shows how those closest to Erica Wallace and her daughter, Kiera LaSalle, will remember them—loving life.

Wallace’s daughter, Marsalla Lucas, also shown in the same picture, confirms to CBS13 it’s her mom and sister who were murdered.

Their bodies were discovered inside their South Sacramento home with gunshot wounds last week and set on fire.

Neighbors are in shock.

“I don’t know what they went through, but when I found out, I almost dropped,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said. “How could anybody do something like that.”

“Investigators have been working tirelessly on this case,” Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said.

The case led Sacramento police to a wild shootout that left two officers wounded and the suspect dead.

The suspect has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Chief Hahn says the man wanted in the double homicide was the mother’s boyfriend, and that he used a .38 caliber semi-automatic handgun to fire at officers who located his vehicle on Franklin Boulevard.

“After a few seconds passed by the suspect emerged from the car and immediately started firing a handgun at the officers and approaching them as he fired,” Hahn said.

A 27-year veteran and a 12-year veteran suffered gunshot wounds. One took a bullet to the leg, the other to the torso, where he was protected by a bullet proof vest.

Police had a warrant out for the suspect and had been closing in on him, and the vehicle he was driving.

“Over the last couple days the vehicle passed through several intersections that had our POD cameras which are police observation devices that are equipped with license plate readers,” Chief Hahn said.

Chief Hahn said the officers Hit were expected to be released from a hospital soon.

He said he expects police body cam video of the shooting to be released within 30 days in compliance with city policy.