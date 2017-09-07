OFFICERS SHOT: Two Sacramento police officers have been shot, but are expected to be OK. Suspect down.
2 Officers Shot In South Sacramento, Suspect Down

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two officers were shot by a suspect in south Sacramento late Thursday morning, police confirm.

The scene is near Franklin Boulevard and 27th Avenue.

Sacramento police say two officers were struck in the shooting and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is down, police say. The extent of the suspect’s injuries is unknown at this point.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

The shooting happened at the same time many law enforcement officers from around the region are in Roseville for the funeral of Sacramento County deputy Robert French, who was killed in a shootout with a suspect last week.

  1. Bill the Wilder Dude (@billwilderdude) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:31 am

    They dindu nuffin. They a good boy.

