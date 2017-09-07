Strong Earthquake Strikes Off Of Coast Of Mexico, Tsunami Threat Possible

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A magnitude-8.1 earthquake has struck off the southern coast of Mexico on Thursday.

The earthquake struck at around 9:49 p.m. PDT on Thursday, southwest of Pijijiapan, Mexico in the Gulf of Tehuantepec on the Pacific side.

The tsunami threat is currently under evaluation, and widespread waves could hit Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras and Ecuador.

The earthquake was felt more than 400 miles away in Mexico City.

There is no threat to California.

