Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about start of the NFL season and previewed the upcoming season. Next, the guys gave their Top 10 Wide Receivers in the NFL. The guys ended the hour talking about Eazy-E's birthday, and what it was like going to record stores as a kid.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about MLB's final stretch to the playoffs, and what teams in the World Series would make the best stories. Next, the guys gave their Top 10 Running Backs in the NFL.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the show the guys start by previewing tonight's game, and go over the Week 1 games to start the season. Next, the guys give their Top 10 Quarterbacks in the NEL. The guys also spent some more time previewing the upcoming season.

Hour 4

In the fourth hour of the show the guys are joined by Doug Christie and they give their predictions that the 4 teams that won't return to the playoffs, and the 4 teams who will make it that didn't make it last year.

Hour 5

In the fifth and final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with Peja Sojakovic and talk about his upcoming Jr. Kings clinic, and talked about some of the Kings rookies. The guys also gave their predictions for the NFL season.

