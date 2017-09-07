HURRICANE IRMA: Tracking Irma | Irma Creates Travel Chaos | Zoos And Aquariums Prepare | More from CBS Miami
The Lo-Down NFL Preview Extravaganza: The Lo-Down – 9/7

Hour 1

460109960 The Lo Down NFL Preview Extravaganza: The Lo Down 9/7

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about start of the NFL season and previewed the upcoming season.  Next, the guys gave their Top 10 Wide Receivers in the NFL. The guys ended the hour talking about Eazy-E’s birthday, and what it was like going to record stores as a kid.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) prior to the NFL preseason game between the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys on August 26, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about MLB’s final stretch to the playoffs, and what teams in the World Series would make the best stories. Next, the guys gave their Top 10 Running Backs in the NFL.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 12: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 20-10.

In the third hour of the show the guys start by previewing tonight’s game, and go over the Week 1 games to start the season.  Next, the guys give their Top 10 Quarterbacks in the NEL.  The guys also spent some more time previewing the upcoming season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 4

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 17: Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Field on August 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the fourth hour of the show the guys are joined by Doug Christie and they give their predictions that the 4 teams that won’t return to the playoffs, and the 4 teams who will make it that didn’t make it last year.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 5

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 19: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers rushes with the ball against the Washington Redskins in the first half during a preseason game at FedExField on August 19, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

In the fifth and final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with Peja Sojakovic and talk about his upcoming Jr. Kings clinic, and talked about some of the Kings rookies.  The guys also gave their predictions for the NFL season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

