TRAVIS AFB (CBS13) — It was an early morning wake-up call for the men and women of Travis Air Force Base.
A 3 a.m. departure onboard a C-17 Globemaster was quickly on their agenda. They were headed out to help victims of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.
Sgt. Luis Hernandez, a medical technician, was among those headed to St. Croix. He was given a two-hour notice to pack up and leave.
“It is not normal, but we were on standby, so we were prepared," he said. "We have been prepared ever since [Hurricane] Harvey."
Part of their mission will be to conduct a site survey of the damaged airfield on the island and to help evacuate patients to safer areas.
In addition to the Travis airmen, other military members are stepping up to help.
The Tracy Army Depot also got the call to provide disaster aid.
A spokesperson for the depot says, “I think it's extremely vital–a lot of folks have been displaced from their homes–impacted their livelihood and they need shelter."