STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another man injured late Thursday night in Stockton.

The scene was along the 4800 block of Greensboro Way.

Stockton police say officers responded a little before midnight to investigate a shooting and found that two men in their 50s had been hurt. One man, believed to be 57-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man, believed to be 53-years-old, was taken to the hospital.

Detectives say no suspects or a motive for the shooting have been identified at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.

 

 

 

