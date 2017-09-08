Davis Man, 47, Dies In Custody At Yolo County Jail

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A 47-year-old Davis man has died in custody at Yolo County Jail, officials say.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s office says the man was booked into the jail early Friday morning after being arrested by Davis police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest. He also had outstanding warrants, authorities say.
A little after 5:30 a.m., the man suffered some kind of medical emergency. He was soon pronounced dead.
Officials are still awaiting autopsy and toxicology results to determine how the man died
The man’s identity has not been released at this point.