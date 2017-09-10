WEATHER: Weather center | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather app | Your photos
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for burning four kittens to death.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that 27-year-old Christopher Rainey pleaded guilty Friday to arson and ill treatment of animals. Prosecutors say he poured gasoline on a shed at his family’s home in Great Falls in May to burn it down with five kittens in it. Rainey blamed his use of marijuana, meth and cocaine while not taking his prescribed medications for mental health issues.

Solicitor Candice Lively says one of the kittens survived.

Lively asked for the maximum sentence of five years, saying Rainey’s decade-long criminal record includes two stints in prison for burglary and assaults.

Rainey’s mother, Tammy Lane, says he does “crazy stuff” when not taking his prescriptions.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch